ROMA
Forte grandinata sull'isola di Ponza

ROMA
In fila per il vaccino in Germania

ROMA
La distribuzione del vaccino al Policlinico di Catanzaro

ROMA
L'inizio delle vaccinazioni in Austria

ROMA
Il primo ministro greco Mitsotakis riceve il vaccino

ROMA
Prime vaccinazioni al Policlinico S.Martino di Genova

Presidente Sicilia Musumeci attende prime dosi vaccino

ROMA
Genova, Toti e la prima infermiera vaccinata in Liguria

ROMA
Primi vaccini a Torino somministrati all'ospedale Mauriziano

Helsinki,un infermiere si fa vaccinare

ROMA
Un soldato di guardia ad una chiesa di Quetta in Pakistan

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Di Gennaro, il Bari e quei gol che mancano: «La Ternana ha più cartucce, ma è sfida pari»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSolidarietà a Natale
Ruvo, così otto ristoratori preparano il pranzo per 33 famiglie

TarantoIl caso
Porto di Taranto: è iniziata la ripresa, ecco tutti i piani sullo scalo

PotenzaLotta al virus
Vax Day in Basilicata: tutti i volti dei primi vaccinati lucani

MateraIl caso
Metaponto, corsi di italiano per migranti: ed è subito polemica

LecceSerie B
Il Lecce torna a vincere in casa: 2-1 contro il L.R. Vicenza

NewsweekLa curiosità
Andria, così anche Federico II ha messo la mascherina

Foggiai danni
Maltempo, prima neve sul Gargano: allarme gelo per verdure ed ortaggi

Newsweekla telefonata al 112
Torre Santa Susanna, 89enne solo chiede l'intervento dei CC: «Fatemi un po' di compagnia»

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

Bitonto, nudi in strada come un set a luci rosse. Il sindaco: non c'è nulla da ridere

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 26 dicembre 2020

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 27 dicembre 2020

Coronavirus, in Puglia 221 nuovi casi (oltre la metà nel Barese) su appena 1748 test (12,6%): altri 12 decessi

ROMA

In fila per il vaccino in Germania

ROMA, 27 DIC - epa08906300 People wait for their vaccination against the coronavirus in a line in front of the vaccination center at the Liederhalle in Stuttgart, Germany, Germany, 27 December 2020. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic caused by the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, vaccination against the coronavirus has now started all over Germany. EPA/RONALD WITTEK (ANSA).

