L'inizio delle vaccinazioni in Austria

ROMA, 27 DIC - epa08906503 A medical worker displays one of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a hospital in Vienna, Austria, 27 December 2020. Austria has received 10.000 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for high-risk patients and medical staff on 26 December 2020. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA (ANSA).