L'inizio delle vaccinazioni in Austria
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»
ROMA
27 Dicembre 2020
ROMA, 27 DIC - epa08906503 A medical worker displays one of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a hospital in Vienna, Austria, 27 December 2020. Austria has received 10.000 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for high-risk patients and medical staff on 26 December 2020. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su