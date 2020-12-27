Domenica 27 Dicembre 2020 | 17:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Prime vaccinazioni al Policlinico S.Martino di Genova

Prime vaccinazioni al Policlinico S.Martino di Genova

 
Presidente Sicilia Musumeci attende prime dosi vaccino

Presidente Sicilia Musumeci attende prime dosi vaccino

 
ROMA
Genova, Toti e la prima infermiera vaccinata in Liguria

Genova, Toti e la prima infermiera vaccinata in Liguria

 
ROMA
Primi vaccini a Torino somministrati all'ospedale Mauriziano

Primi vaccini a Torino somministrati all'ospedale Mauriziano

 
Helsinki,un infermiere si fa vaccinare

Helsinki,un infermiere si fa vaccinare

 
ROMA
Un soldato di guardia ad una chiesa di Quetta in Pakistan

Un soldato di guardia ad una chiesa di Quetta in Pakistan

 
ROMA
Fedeli alla messa di Natale in Pakistan

Fedeli alla messa di Natale in Pakistan

 
ROMA
Piazza San Pietro il giorno di Natale

Piazza San Pietro il giorno di Natale

 
ROMA
Natale: pranzo nella Comunità S.Egidio

Natale: pranzo nella Comunità S.Egidio

 
ROMA
Matteo Salvini consegna pacchi alimentari a Milano

Matteo Salvini consegna pacchi alimentari a Milano

 
ROMA
Il presidente Cei Bassetti alla messa di Natale a Perugia

Il presidente Cei Bassetti alla messa di Natale a Perugia

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Palermo-Bari termina in pareggio 1-1: biancorossi raggiunti nel finale

Palermo-Bari termina in pareggio 1-1: biancorossi raggiunti nel finale

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl virus
Focolaio in Rssa di Turi: muore anziana, ancora positivi 35 ospiti e 17 operatori

Focolaio in Rssa di Turi: muore anziana, ancora positivi 35 ospiti e 17 operatori

 
LecceSerie B
Il Lecce torna a vincere in casa: 2-1 contro il L.R. Vicenza

Il Lecce torna a vincere in casa: 2-1 contro il L.R. Vicenza

 
NewsweekLa curiosità
Andria, così anche Federico II ha messo la mascherina

Andria, così anche Federico II ha messo la mascherina

 
Newsweekinquinamento
Ex ilva, ai bambini di Taranto gli auguri degli artisti: «Regalare un futuro pulito»

Ex Ilva, ai bambini di Taranto gli auguri degli artisti: «Regalare un futuro pulito»

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, pochi tamponi analizzati (63) e +10 nuovi positivi: un decesso in 24 ore

Covid in Basilicata, pochi tamponi analizzati (63) e +10 nuovi positivi: un decesso in 24 ore

 
Foggiai danni
Maltempo, prima neve sul Gargano: allarme gelo per verdure ed ortaggi

Maltempo, prima neve sul Gargano: allarme gelo per verdure ed ortaggi

 
Newsweekla telefonata al 112
Torre Santa Susanna, 89enne solo chiede l'intervento dei CC: «Fatemi un po' di compagnia»

Torre Santa Susanna, 89enne solo chiede l'intervento dei CC: «Fatemi un po' di compagnia»

 
PhotoNewsIl foto-racconto
Matera, vigilia di Natale tra restrizioni, controlli e strade deserte

Matera, vigilia di Natale tra restrizioni, controlli e strade deserte

 

i più letti

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»

Bitonto, nudi in strada come un set a luci rosse. Il sindaco: non c'è nulla da ridere

Bitonto, nudi in strada come un set a luci rosse. Il sindaco: non c'è nulla da ridere Video

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 26 dicembre 2020

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 26 dicembre 2020

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 27 dicembre 2020

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 27 dicembre 2020

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

ROMA

Genova, Toti e la prima infermiera vaccinata in Liguria

Genova, Toti e la prima infermiera vaccinata in Liguria

ROMA, 27 DIC - epa08906197 The president of Liguria region Giovanni Toti (L) and Gloria Capriata (R) first nurse to receive the vaccine in Liguria against COVID-19 at the S. Martino policlinic in Genoa, Italy, 27 December 2020. The EU is launching a co-ordinated vaccine rollout to fight Covid-19, as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been delivered to all 27 member states. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it