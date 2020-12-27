Genova, Toti e la prima infermiera vaccinata in Liguria

ROMA, 27 DIC - epa08906197 The president of Liguria region Giovanni Toti (L) and Gloria Capriata (R) first nurse to receive the vaccine in Liguria against COVID-19 at the S. Martino policlinic in Genoa, Italy, 27 December 2020. The EU is launching a co-ordinated vaccine rollout to fight Covid-19, as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been delivered to all 27 member states. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO (ANSA).