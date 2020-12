Un soldato di guardia ad una chiesa di Quetta in Pakistan

ROMA, 25 DIC - epaselect epa08903398 A Pakistani security official stands guard as members of the Christian minority community attend a Christmas mass at the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan, 25 December 2020. Pakistan is a Sunni Muslim-majority country, with four million Christians out of a total population of around 200 million residents. EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI (ANSA).