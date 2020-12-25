Un momento della messa natalizia in Polonia

ROMA, 25 DIC - epa08903357 Primate of Poland archbishop Wojciech Polak during the midnight mass in the cathedral in Gniezno, Poland, on the night of 24 to 25 December 2020. After the Christmas supper, people attend Midnight Mass to solemnly celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. EPA/PAWEL JASKOLKA POLAND OUT PAWEL JASKOLKA RED js moa STR Gniezno Poland (ANSA).