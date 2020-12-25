Un momento della messa natalizia in Polonia

Matteo Salvini consegna pacchi alimentari a Milano
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
L'Eredità, il campione salentino Cannoletta lascia la trasmissione: «Flavio, devo andare a fare il presepe»
Covid in Puglia, quasi 1500 casi su 12mila test: 19 morti e tasso positività 11,85%. Turi, focolaio in Rssa: 54 contagi
ROMA
25 Dicembre 2020
ROMA, 25 DIC - epa08903357 Primate of Poland archbishop Wojciech Polak during the midnight mass in the cathedral in Gniezno, Poland, on the night of 24 to 25 December 2020. After the Christmas supper, people attend Midnight Mass to solemnly celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. EPA/PAWEL JASKOLKA POLAND OUT PAWEL JASKOLKA RED js moa STR Gniezno Poland (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su