Allerta meteo in Campania

Coronavirus Puglia, a 24 ore dalla zona gialla altri 1.884 nuovi contagi e 28 i morti. Curva sempre alta. «L'altalena» sui social di Emiliano
Covid 19, Emiliano: «Puglia in zona gialla, ma Foggia, BAT e Murgia potrebbero tornare arancioni».
Calano i ricoveri in ospedale
Covid, Puglia «promossa» in zona gialla. L' Iss: rischio resta alto. Basilicata resta arancione. Ecco cosa cambia
ROMA
06 Dicembre 2020
ROMA, 06 DIC - Sea moved to Naples where, as for the rest of Campania, the Orange weather alert has been issued, starting from midnight, excluding zone 4 (Alta Irpinia and Sannio) where the criticality is yellow, Naples, Italy, 05 December 2020. The alert was issued by the Civil Protection of the Campania Region that signals storms also of strong intensity, strong winds from the south with gusts and rough sea. ANSA / CIRO FUSCO (ANSA).
