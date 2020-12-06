Allerta meteo in Campania

ROMA, 06 DIC - Sea moved to Naples where, as for the rest of Campania, the Orange weather alert has been issued, starting from midnight, excluding zone 4 (Alta Irpinia and Sannio) where the criticality is yellow, Naples, Italy, 05 December 2020. The alert was issued by the Civil Protection of the Campania Region that signals storms also of strong intensity, strong winds from the south with gusts and rough sea. ANSA / CIRO FUSCO (ANSA).