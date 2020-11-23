Un ospedale militare nel cortile dell'ospedale di Salonicco

ROMA, 23 NOV - epa08837151 A general aerial view showing the emergency medical unit erected in the courtyard of the 424 General Military Hospital in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, 23 November 2020. The General Staff of the Army is proceeding with the creation of a mobile emergency medical unit in the courtyard of the 424 General Military Hospital in Thessaloniki, following a decision by the political and military leadership. The unit will have 50 hospital beds and a radiology laboratory, which is necessary for the diagnosis of coronavirus effects on the chest, while it is clarified that the mobile unit will not have an Intensive Care Unit. The government also has requisitioned two private clinics and their staff in Thessaloniki in order to ease the burden on the Greek National Health System (NHS) in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. EPA/NIKOS ARVANITIDIS (ANSA).