Domenica 22 Novembre 2020 | 16:08

ROMA
Manifestazione contro la violenza sulle donne a Bruxelles

ROMA
Tom Cruise durante le riprese di Mission Impossible 7 a Roma

ROMA
Il Papa durante la Messa in basilica

ROMA
Beirut durante il lockdown

ROMA
Maltempo, il ponte crollato a Melissa, nel crotonese

ROMA
Protesta organizzata dai lavoratori no-profit in Belgio

ROMA
Covid: Napoli, lezione di geografia in piazza

ROMA
Una guardia presidenziale presso il Milite Ignoto ad Atene

ROMA
Celebrazioni per il Giorno dell'Armistizio a Londra

ROMA
Iraq, partitella nel campo profughi di Habbaniya

ROMA
Macron alle celebrazioni per il Giorno dell'Armistizio a Parigi

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Auteri cerca il Bari che non si «vede», tanti potenziali inespressi

BariIl progetto
Bari, la giustizia trova «casa»: ecco il mega-parco

Potenzanel Potentino
Lauria, psicologa morì nel crollo del PalAlberti: ci sono 9 indagati

Tarantonel Tarantino
Torre Ovo, donna trovata impiccata: indagato il marito

BatIl virus
Covid 19, a Bisceglie il sindaco anticipa la chiusura dei negozi alle 19

BrindisiIl virus
Emergenza Covid 19, Asl: da giovedì attive tutte le Usca del Brindisino

FoggiaL'incidente
Foggia, auto si ribalta in via Trinitapoli: 20enne gravemente ferito

LecceDiretta Fb il 26
Pandemia, tempo di scelte per manager e aziende. La scienziata Capua: «Covid, ora e dopo»

MateraCoronavirus
Matera: raccolta plasma, si cercano donatori

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1377 nuovi casi su 9803 tamponi. 19 morti, oltre 30mila attualmente positivi

Barletta, mamma 41enne muore dopo aver contratto Covid, ha aspettato ricovero per 12 ore

L'isolamento di una barese in Cina: «Ho visto cose che noi italiani...»

Conversano, la storia della clochard senza nome che ha scelto la solitudine

Taranto, scontro frontale tra due auto sulla SS100: due morti di 57 e 35 anni

ROMA

Beirut durante il lockdown

ROMA, 22 NOV - epa08835410 A view of empty roads during nationwide COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic lockdown in Dbayeh area north Beirut, Lebanon, 22 November 2020. Lebanese authorities imposed a curfew on 10 November from 5:00 pm until 5:00 am for a lockdown of 17 days from 14 until 30 November 2020 due to the rise of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in the country in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. Exempted from the closure are Beirut International Airport, the land and sea borders, supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies, and government institutions that provide services to citizens, doctors, and press. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH WAEL HAMZEH/ (ANSA).

