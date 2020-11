Manifestazione contro la violenza sulle donne a Bruxelles

ROMA, 22 NOV - epa08835567 Protesters take part in a demonstration denouncing violence against women organized by the Mirabal platform in Brussels, Belgium, 22 November 2020. The Mirabal Belgium Platform is calling for a national mobilization to urge the public authorities to assume their responsibilities by allowing the realization of a proactive, coherent, sustainable and properly budgeted policy to effectively combat all forms of violence against women. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND JULIEN WARNAND/ (ANSA).