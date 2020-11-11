Celebrazioni per il Giorno dell'Armistizio a Londra

Una guardia presidenziale presso il Milite Ignoto ad Atene
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, giornata nera in Puglia: 1245 nuovi casi (metà nel Barese), 25 morti. I ricoveri toccano quota 1.147.
Manfredonia, 34 contagiati in Rsa
Caos scuole in Puglia, dopo la svista dell'Avvocatura statale, arriva la nota del Ministero: noi contro Emiliano al Tar
Il presidente di Innovapuglia e il «ciondolo magico»: purifica l’aria dal virus. «Ma non c'entra il Covid»
Puglia, altri 1332 casi: 113 ricoveri in un giorno, 27 morti. Barese e Foggiano zone a rischio. Lopalco: no a Italia divisa in aree di rischio
ROMA
11 Novembre 2020
ROMA, 11 NOV - epa08813169 Members of the armed forces salute during a ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in remembrance to Britain's war dead in London, Britain, 11 November 2020. The UK is marking Armistice Day which is commemorated every year on 11 November to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiegne, France at 5:45 am, for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I, which took effect at eleven o'clock in the morning. The 'eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month' of 1918. EPA/NEIL HALL (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su