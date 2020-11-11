Mercoledì 11 Novembre 2020 | 19:06

Una guardia presidenziale presso il Milite Ignoto ad Atene

Celebrazioni per il Giorno dell'Armistizio a Londra

Iraq, partitella nel campo profughi di Habbaniya

Macron alle celebrazioni per il Giorno dell'Armistizio a Parigi

Protesta ambientalista in una foresta tedesca

Un pescatore nel fiume Langat, Malaysia

Messico, in fila per ricevere aiuti umanitari dopo inondazioni

Nicaragua, la moglie dell'ex presidente Aleman in conferenza

Covid, lockdown in Portogallo

Un edificio crollato a Varsavia

Theresa May

Il Biancorosso

Il tecnico
Bari, Auteri si è beccato il virus: è in isolamento domiciliare

LecceLa curiosità
Le ceramiche salentine spopolano in tutte le boutique Dior del mondo

BariLotta al virus
Bari, chiusi per evitare assembramenti 3 giardini e lo skate-park

BatL'iniziativa
Covid a Trinitapoli, scattano le sentinelle anti-assembramento

FoggiaIl caso
Covid 19, nel Foggiano Onlus e Casa di Riposo sono virus free

MateraBasilicata
Matera, sindaco Bennardi: «Preoccupa aumento casi Covid, ci sarà tavolo di crisi»

PotenzaSanità
Potenza, Ordine Medici comunica ritardi su vaccini antinfluenzali

TarantoIl caso
Frode fiscale, a Taranto GdF sequestra beni per 4 mln a imprenditori agricoli

BrindisiLa decisione
Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

Celebrazioni per il Giorno dell'Armistizio a Londra

ROMA, 11 NOV - epa08813169 Members of the armed forces salute during a ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in remembrance to Britain's war dead in London, Britain, 11 November 2020. The UK is marking Armistice Day which is commemorated every year on 11 November to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiegne, France at 5:45 am, for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I, which took effect at eleven o'clock in the morning. The 'eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month' of 1918. EPA/NEIL HALL (ANSA).

