Celebrazioni per il Giorno dell'Armistizio a Londra

ROMA, 11 NOV - epa08813169 Members of the armed forces salute during a ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in remembrance to Britain's war dead in London, Britain, 11 November 2020. The UK is marking Armistice Day which is commemorated every year on 11 November to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiegne, France at 5:45 am, for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I, which took effect at eleven o'clock in the morning. The 'eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month' of 1918. EPA/NEIL HALL (ANSA).