Iraq, partitella nel campo profughi di Habbaniya

ROMA, 11 NOV - epa08813215 Displaced Iraqi children play at Habbaniyah camp, near Fallujah city, 80 km western Baghdad, Iraq, 11 November 2020. The Iraqi government has ordered thousands of displaced people who fled their home towns due to the battles against Islamic state group (IS) since 2013, to return to their cities and close the refugees camps in Anbar province, while humanitarian aid organizations warned that putting more than 100,000 people in tremendous peril, because their homes are still destroyed. The Islamic State group (IS) seized control of large swathes of Iraqi territory in 2013, forcing millions of people to flee and resort to displaced camps. EPA/AHMED JALIL (ANSA).