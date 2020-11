Nicaragua, la moglie dell'ex presidente Aleman in conferenza

ROMA, 11 NOV - epa08812578 Maria Fernanda Flores de Aleman, deputy and wife of former Nicaraguan President Arnoldo Aleman, speaks during a press conference in Managua, Nicaragua, 10 November 2020. Flores stated on 10 November that the US sanctions on the former president are part of a strategy that seeks to divide the opposition and distance the PLC party from the coalition that seeks to remove Daniel Ortega from power in the 2021 elections. EPA/Jorge Torres (ANSA).