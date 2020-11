Messico, in fila per ricevere aiuti umanitari dopo inondazioni

ROMA, 11 NOV - epaselect epa08812534 Families line-up to receive humanitarian aid due to the floods in Villahermosa, in the state of Tabasco, Mexico, 10 November 2020. The Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, thanked on 10 November Spain for its 'solidarity', which contributed $300,000 dollars to support the victims in the southeast of the country due to the emergency caused by cyclone Eta, which has left 27 dead and more than 180,000 affected. EPA/Jaime Ávalos (ANSA).