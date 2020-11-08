Protesta anti Francia a Dhaka

ROMA, 08 NOV - epa08807061 Members of the Bangladesh Jamiat Hezbollah student organization participate in an anti-France protest and human chain in front of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 November 2020. A group of protesters gathered to protest the French President's comments following a recent beheading of a teacher in France, after teacher had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Macron vowed his country would not give up publishing such cartoons. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM MONIRUL ALAM/ (ANSA).