Il cancelliere Kurz rende omaggio alle vittime di Vienna

ROMA, 03 NOV - epa08794897 Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a wreath laying ceremony after multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna, Austria, 03 November 2020. According to recent reports, at least three persons are reported to have died and many are seriously injured in what officials treat as a terror attack which took place in the evening of 02 November. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA (ANSA).