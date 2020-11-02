Islamabad, supermercato boicotta prodotti francesi

Covid: al Cardarelli di Napoli tenda Croce Rossa da 20 posti
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 626 nuovi casi su 4060 test. 9 decessi, quasi 800 ricoverati 2900 posti letto entro fine mese
Covid 19, verso nuovo Dpcm: coprifuoco, megastore chiusi e Italia divisa in 3 aree di rischio. Decaro: «Scelta sofferta»
Coronavirus Puglia, stabile curva contagi (+680) e 8 decessi: salgono ricoveri (+39). Anelli: «Ospedali deficit organico»
ROMA
02 Novembre 2020
ROMA, 02 NOV - epa08793248 A customer walks past shelves displaying a sign reading 'Boycott French products' at supermarket to protest against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 02 November 2020. Calls for boycotting French products spread in several countries in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's comments that his country would not give up publishing Prophet Muhammads cartoons following the recent beheading of a teacher in France after he had shown such cartoons in class EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su