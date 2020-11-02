Islamabad, supermercato boicotta prodotti francesi

ROMA, 02 NOV - epa08793248 A customer walks past shelves displaying a sign reading 'Boycott French products' at supermarket to protest against French President Macron's comments over Prophet Muhammad caricatures, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 02 November 2020. Calls for boycotting French products spread in several countries in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's comments that his country would not give up publishing Prophet Muhammads cartoons following the recent beheading of a teacher in France after he had shown such cartoons in class EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD (ANSA).