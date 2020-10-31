Sabato 31 Ottobre 2020 | 19:57

ROMA
Un posto di blocco all'ingresso dell'aeroporto di Barcellona

ROMA
Un musicista di strada a Francoforte sul Meno

ROMA
Rimozione delle tende di alcuni manifestanti a Baghdad

ROMA
Il Papa durante la preghiera della domenica dell'Angelo

ROMA
Emergenza covid: protesta dei proprietari dei ristoranti

ROMA
Covid: movida, controlli polizia e coprifuoco a Milano

ROMA
Tamponi in un drive in in Slovenia

MILANO
Covid: record casi Lombardia oltre 4000 positivi

ROMA
L'oppositrice bielorussa Svetlana Tikhanovskaja in Danimarca

ROMA
Michel Barnier, negoziatore per l'Ue, a Londra per Brexit

ROMA
Attivisti pro Alberto Fernandez a Buenos Aires

Serie C

Serie C
Bari, striscione con sfottò prima della trasferta-derby contro il Foggia alla Zaccheria

LecceIl caso
Lecce, maxi furto di profumi per 14mila euro, incastrata la banda di foggiani

FoggiaLa novità
Nasce a Cerignola il primo centro di trasformazione della canapa

BatIncidente sul lavoro
Scontro tra due auto sulla A14 tra Andria e Canosa in direzione Pescara

BariIl caso
A Cellamare per Halloween niente dolcetto né scherzetto: la decisione del sindaco

PotenzaFca Melfi
Jeep porta 50 nuove assunzioni: lo stabilimento lucano il più produttivo d'Italia

Tarantointervento dei CC
Taranto, lite condominiale finisce a coltellate: due denunciati

BrindisiControlli dei CC
Ceglie Messapica, ruba guanti e igienizzante nella struttura sanitaria dove lavora: nei guai un 54enne

MateraEmergenza contagi
Matera, monaci positivi Covid: chiuso santuario di Maria Santissima di Picciano

ROMA

Rimozione delle tende di alcuni manifestanti a Baghdad

ROMA, 31 OTT - Iraqi anti-riot police forces remove tents of protesters from the al-Tahrir square, in central Baghdad, Iraq on 31 October 2020. The Iraqi security authorities in Baghdad reopened the Tahrir square, which was the scene of wide protests since October 2019, after the anti-government protests subsided. EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF (ANSA).

