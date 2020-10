Tamponi in un drive in in Slovenia

ROMA, 23 OTT - epa08761929 A Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Drive In testing station in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 21 October 2020. Slovenia declared tighter coronavirus countermeasures on 19 October 2020 with the closing of cafes and bars, fitness centers and a police curfew from 09 p.m. to 06 a.m., plus cancelled all entertainment events in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the SARS-CoV-2 disease. EPA/IGOR KUPLJENIK (ANSA).