Attivisti pro Alberto Fernandez a Buenos Aires

18 Ottobre 2020
ROMA, 18 OTT - epa08754315 People demonstrate in favor of President Alberto Fernandez in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 October 2020. The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, led the celebration of the 'day of Peronist loyalty', in which the ruling party sought to show broad support for the president at times of growing political tensions and economic and health crisis. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni (ANSA).
