ROMA
Attivisti pro Alberto Fernandez a Buenos Aires

ROMA
Donald Trump durante un comizio elettorale in Wisconsin

ROMA
Campagna elettorale a Yangon in Myanmar

ROMA
Protesta antigovernativa a Bangkok

ROMA
A Milano una manifestazione per dire 'basta' all'omofobia

ROMA
Proteste a Jakarta per restrizioni dovute al covid

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, 25 in rosa: mille e una soluzione, ecco il volto definitivo della squadra

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggianel foggiano
Coronavirus, focolaio in una Rsa a Monte Sant'Angelo: positivi 16 ospiti e 9 operatori

TarantoL'acciaio
Ex Ilva, pressing Uilm: «Un negoziato rapido»

LecceIl riconoscimento
Lecce, medaglia a nonno Pasqualino: a 97 anni ha combattuto contro guerra, nazismo e virus

BatL'impresa
Da Bergamo a Barletta in bicicletta contro il Coronavirus sulle orme di Mennea

BariLa stretta
Bari, polizia locale contro il Covid: 11 multe a persone senza mascherina

PotenzaLa storia
Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

BrindisiAl quartiere La Rosa
Brindisi, bimbo positivo al Covid: chiusa scuola dell'infanzia

MateraIl punto
Matera, «La Regione disattenta sulla Biblioteca»

Puglia, altri 350 positivi al Covid: il trend resta alto (5% tamponi), quasi la metà nel Barese. Anche 2 morti

Emiliano in Calabria a cerimonia per Jole Santelli: «Insostituibile»

Coronavirus, vertice notturno Governo: ipotesi coprifuoco alle 22

Coronavirus, a Bari mancano posti letto: si va dai privati

Coronavirus, in Basilicata crescono i contagi: 90 in 24 ore su 1140 tamponi

ROMA

Protesta antigovernativa a Bangkok

ROMA, 18 OTT - epa08754719 Pro-democracy protesters gather at the Victory Monument during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 October 2020. People have gathered for a fifth straight day of Pro-democracy protests in Bangkok, defying a government emergency decree banning the gather of four or more people. Protesters are calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a new constitution and monarchy reform. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL (ANSA).

