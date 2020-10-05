Proteste a Jakarta per restrizioni dovute al covid

ROMA, 05 OTT - epa08721521 Nightlife, arts and entertainment workers shouts slogans as they hold placards reading 'hungry people need food, we don't need PSBB, people need jobs' during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, 05 October 2020. The local government of the capital city of Jakarta imposed local lockdown for heavy social and business restrictions, locally known as 'PSBB' as a result of an increase in COVID-19 infections. Jakarta authorities confirmed that the lockdown will be enforced again as of 11 October 2020. EPA/ADI WEDA (ANSA).