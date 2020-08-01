Primo giorno di scuola a Schwerin, Germania

ROMA, 01 AGO - epa08578328 New pupils walk into school at the beginning of an enrolment ceremony in the Lankow elementary school in Schwerin, Germany, 01 August 2020. Thousands of children of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania celebrated their first day in school with classes resuming on 03 August. This federal state is the first in Germany to officially open the new school year complying with health protocols imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Children have to wear mask in the common areas of the school buildings. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA (ANSA).