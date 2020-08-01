Sabato 01 Agosto 2020 | 18:04

ROMA
Migranti sbarcano alle Canarie

ROMA
Primo giorno di scuola a Schwerin, Germania

ROMA
Musulmani nella moschea Jama Masjid di Nuova Delhi

ROMA
Coronavirus:tamponi del personale medico in India

ROMA
Sopralluogo del sindaco di Salerno per controlli mascherine

ROMA
Donald Trump in partenza per il New Jersey dalla Casa Bianca

ROMA
Coronavirus,infermieri passano giornata in barche a vela

ROMA
Murale ricorda De Crescenzo nei Quartieri spagnoli di Napoli

ROMA
La manifestazione a Milano "Saniamo la Sanatoria"

ROMA
L'incendio nella cattedrale di Nantes

ROMA
A Napoli protesta contro privatizzazione spiagge

BariL'accusa
Bari, Zullo (Fdi) contro la Asl: «Tagliato servizio 118 in estate»

BatSolidarietà
Azienda dona due defibrillatori a lidi pubblici di Bisceglie

Brindisi
Oria, banca condannata a restituire 100mila euro

MateraIL SALVATAGGIO
Policoro, dopo le cure la tartaruga Ramona torna in mare

Tarantodalla polizia
Spaccio a conduzione familiare a Taranto: arrestati un uomo e una donna

LecceIL REPORTAGE
Lecce, la vita a Borgo San Nicola

Foggiai casi
Coronavirus, due micro-focolai a Cerignola: contagiate 2 famiglie

PotenzaL'INVENZIONE
Potenza, mascherina e disinfettante tutto a portata di borsetta

Musulmani nella moschea Jama Masjid di Nuova Delhi

ROMA, 01 AGO - epa08578150 Muslim devotees offer a special morning prayer on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi, India, 01 August 2020. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA/STR (ANSA).

