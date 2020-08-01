Musulmani nella moschea Jama Masjid di Nuova Delhi

ROMA, 01 AGO - epa08578150 Muslim devotees offer a special morning prayer on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi, India, 01 August 2020. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA/STR (ANSA).