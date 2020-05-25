Vincenzo, guarito dal Covid, torna nella sua casa a Bergamo

ROMA, 25 MAG - Vincenzo, the Bergamo patient recovered from Covid-19 after 50 days of isolation, while discharged from the Polyclinic Campus Bio-Medico hospital in Rome and transferred by helicopter to his city during the second phase of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic emergency in Rome, Italy, 24 May 2020. ANSA/ANGELO CARCONI (ANSA).