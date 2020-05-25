Fase 2: relax per molte persone ad un parco a Milano

ROMA, 25 MAG - People walk, ride bycicle and relax while enjoying a sunny day inside the 'Parco di CityLife' park during the so-called phase 2 of the coronavirus emergency, in Milan, northern Italy, 24 May 2020. Italy, like several other countries around the world, is gradually easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in an effort to restart its economy and help people in their daily routines after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. ANSA/ MATTEO BAZZI (ANSA).