Protesta in Israele contro Benjamin Netanyahu

ROMA, 25 MAG - Protesters opposed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu march while holding a banner during a protest outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 24 May 2020. Netanyahu has been charged with counts of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, becoming the first sitting Israeli leader to be tried for alleged corruption while still in office. The trial comes only a week after Netanyahu was sworn into office for another term following a rare power-sharing deal with his adversary, Benny Gantz, who is set to take over as prime minister in 18 months as he switches roles with Netanyahu, who would then become Gantz's deputy. EPA/ABIR SULTAN (ANSA).