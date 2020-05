Fase 2: preparativi sulla spiaggia di Cesenatico

ROMA, 24 MAG - A worker sets up deck chairs and parasols during Phase 2 of the coronavirus emergency on the beach of Cesenatico, Italy, 23 May 2020. Italy's most popular beaches, in Sardinia, at Rimini and on the Ligurian Riviera, reopened as Italy is gradually easing lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. ANSA/Max Cavallari (ANSA).