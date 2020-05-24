Coronavirus: riparte il turismo in Grecia

ROMA, 24 MAG - epa08441067 An employee of a touristic shop selling traditional Greek handmade sandals looks on during preparations for the re-opening of the business in Athens' historical city centre on 24 May 2020. Greece eases curfew restrictions and restaurants will open on 25 May, year-round hotels will open on 01 June, along with camping sites, while summer season hotels will follow on 15 June and restrictions on private yacht travel will be lifted on 25 May. Part of the government's third phase of easing of the coronavirus-related measures also includes lifting restrictions for incoming flights. As of 15 June the Athens International Airport will accept flights from countries with good epidemiological criteria. As of 01 July, flights from abroad will be allowed to land at any international airport in Greece. Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis stated that tourists this year are expected to come from Germany, Bulgaria and other Balkan countries. He also said that tourists arriving in Greece would not be obliged to submit to a coronavirus test on arrival, but random testing would take place. EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS (ANSA).