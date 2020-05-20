Budapest, un medico ungherese in prima linea contro il virus

ROMA, 20 MAG - epa08433925 Doctor Gyorgy Horvath wearing a protective gear poses for a photo at the Intensive Care unit for patients with the COVID-19 disease in the National Koranyi Institute of Pulmonology, during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in Budapest, Hungary, 04 May 2020 (issued 20 May 2020). Medical workers are on the frontline treating patients with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET (ANSA).