Mercoledì 20 Maggio 2020 | 17:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Budapest, un medico ungherese in prima linea contro il virus

Budapest, un medico ungherese in prima linea contro il virus

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Luigi Laurentis

Bari, playoff nei gironi, poi finale a 3. E Bari torna a correre per la B

 

i più visti della sezione

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoCoronavirus
Fase 2 a Taranto, chiude il reparto di pneumologia al centro Covid 19

Fase 2 a Taranto, chiude il reparto di pneumologia al centro Covid 19

 
BariPost Covid 19
Bari, dal 25 maggio si potrà tornare in spiaggia: le linee guida del Comune

Bari, dal 25 maggio si potrà tornare in spiaggia: le linee guida del Comune

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Oggi è la giornata della api: una casa sicura per loro è Torre Guaceto

Giornata della api, a Torre Guaceto c'è una casa sicura per il loro futuro

 
BatLa ripresa
Il salone di Michele De Mastro

Andria, quella corsa di Michele per riaprire a mezzanotte il salone di parrucchiere

 
LecceUn settore in difficoltà
Giostre dell’azienda De Micheli di Casarano

Lecce, giostrai pronti, ma fermi: non previste feste nei paesi

 
FoggiaIl caso
Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia

Covid-19, ecco Carlantino, paese ad incidenza zero nel report epidemiologico dell’Università di Foggia

 
MateraIl caso
Pisticci, A 93 anni ha battuto il Covid-19: «Dovevo assistere mia moglie» Piero Miolla

Pisticci, a 93 anni sconfigge il Covid-19: «Dovevo assistere mia moglie»

 
Potenza ristorazione
Triminiedd

Potenza: «Triminiedd», storico locale, riapre solo per «Nonna Cettina»

 

i più letti

Taranto, arrestato il Procuratore capo Capristo

Taranto, arrestato Procuratore Capristo: tentò di «aggiustare inchiesta». Indagato anche ex capo pm Trani

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Brindisino. Altri due morti

Coronavirus Puglia, 10 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore, 7 nel Brindisino. Altri due morti

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il pelo della pornodiva

Malena, ultime ore per aggiudicarsi il... VIDEO

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus Puglia, 13 casi registrati nelle ultime 24 ore: 6 nel Brindisino. Altri 5 morti. Nel centro Covid di Taranto chiude Pneumologia

Puglia, isolati e sequenziati 2 ceppi coronavirus: «Utile contributo verso il vaccino»

Puglia, isolati e sequenziati 2 ceppi coronavirus: «Utile contributo verso il vaccino»

ROMA

Budapest, un medico ungherese in prima linea contro il virus

Budapest, un medico ungherese in prima linea contro il virus

ROMA, 20 MAG - epa08433925 Doctor Gyorgy Horvath wearing a protective gear poses for a photo at the Intensive Care unit for patients with the COVID-19 disease in the National Koranyi Institute of Pulmonology, during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in Budapest, Hungary, 04 May 2020 (issued 20 May 2020). Medical workers are on the frontline treating patients with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati