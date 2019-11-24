Manifestanti davanti ambasciata Usa ad Awkar, in Libano

epa08022097 Protesters holding placards and Lebanese flags shout slogans during a protest against the US policy next to the US Embassy at Awkar north of Beirut, Lebanon, 24 November 2019. Protests in Lebanon are continuing since first erupted on 17 October, as protesters aim to apply pressure on the country's political leaders over what they view as a lack of progress following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri on 29 October. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER