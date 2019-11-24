Manifestanti davanti ambasciata Usa ad Awkar, in Libano
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Calcioscommesse, arrestato Maccarone ex Bisceglie (ora Foggia):«Se non gioco siamo rovinati»
i più letti
24 Novembre 2019
epa08022097 Protesters holding placards and Lebanese flags shout slogans during a protest against the US policy next to the US Embassy at Awkar north of Beirut, Lebanon, 24 November 2019. Protests in Lebanon are continuing since first erupted on 17 October, as protesters aim to apply pressure on the country's political leaders over what they view as a lack of progress following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri on 29 October. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su