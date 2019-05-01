1 Maggio a Seul, in 30 mila in piazza per riforma del lavoro

Aung San Suu Kyi visita il tempio Bayon in Cambogia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
01 Maggio 2019
epa07539385 A South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) protester shows a raised fist during a rally marking Labor Day in Seoul, South Korea, 01 May 2019. Around 30,000 protesters gathered to rally for labor reform and better working conditions. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for laborers rights. EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su