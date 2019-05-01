Mercoledì 01 Maggio 2019 | 15:58

Aung San Suu Kyi visita il tempio Bayon in Cambogia

Celebrazione del 1 Maggio a Bichkek, in Kyrgyzstan

La festa dei Lavoratori a Bangalore

Polizia turca ferma protesta 1 maggio prima di piazza Taksim

Il primo maggio dei sindacati sudcoreani a Sejong

In Honduras scontri, si teme privatizzazione scuola e sanità

1 Maggio a Seul, in 30 mila in piazza per riforma del lavoro

ROMA
Lapo Elkann al S.Raffaele per salutare Silvio Berlusconi

ROMA
Paolo Berlusconi al S.Raffaele dopo il malore del Cavaliere

Una maschera del festival nigeriano dell'Idju Owhurie

ROMA
L'El Badi Palace di Marrakech ospita la collezione Dior 2020

L'intervista
Bari, Scala l'angelo custode: «De Laurentiis ama la città»

TarantoIl punto
Caso Manduria, Urla disperate e inascoltate attendono una risposta

FoggiaIN piazza Giordano
Foggia, flash bob contro il taglio di 101 alberi in via Napoli

BariLa denuncia
Bari, liquami a cielo aperto all'ex Socrate. I cittadini: una vergogna

LecceUn 42enne
Alliste, danneggia con un'ascia 4 auto in sosta: disarmato e arrestato

MateraRitrovata nel 2006
Giuliana, la balena di Matera fa il giro del mondo

PotenzaIl bilancio
Potenza, ultimo consiglio dell'era De Luca: avanzo di 2 milioni

BatNota Cgil
Sanitaservice, stabilizzati fino a giugno 140 lavoratori

BrindisiAl Porto
Brindisi, contrabbando di benzina dalla Grecia: sequestrate 47 tonnellate

Bari, figlio del boss arriva in chiesa per la Prima Comunione su una Ferrari rossa: polemiche

Mola di Bari, incidente stradale per Raz Degan: illeso

Bari, paura sul bus: l'autista non si ferma, panico a bordo

Violentata per 9 anni dal papà e dal nonno: orrore nel Potentino

Manduria, anziano picchiato a morte: 8 persone fermate, 6 sono minori

Branco di Manduria, confessa ragazzo 16enne: ci implorava, fermatevi!
Incastrati dai video su Whatsapp

1 Maggio a Seul, in 30 mila in piazza per riforma del lavoro

epa07539385 A South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) protester shows a raised fist during a rally marking Labor Day in Seoul, South Korea, 01 May 2019. Around 30,000 protesters gathered to rally for labor reform and better working conditions. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for laborers rights. EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

