1 Maggio a Seul, in 30 mila in piazza per riforma del lavoro

epa07539385 A South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) protester shows a raised fist during a rally marking Labor Day in Seoul, South Korea, 01 May 2019. Around 30,000 protesters gathered to rally for labor reform and better working conditions. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for laborers rights. EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL