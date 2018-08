Tributo ad Aretha Franklin a Detroit

People work on a memorial for US singer Aretha Franklin outside the New Bethel Baptist Church before her body arrives for a public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 30 August 2018. Aretha Franklin, known as the Queen of Soul for many recording hits, died 16 August 2018 from pancreatic cancer and will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery on 31 August. She was 76. ANSA/TANNEN MAURY