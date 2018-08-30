Il primo ministro britannico Theresa May in visita in Kenya

Giovedì 30 Agosto 2018 | 19:28

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante

Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019
29.08.2018

Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019

Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa
29.08.2018

Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa

Bari, la nuova via Sparano, più sicura, innovativa e agibile per tutti
29.08.2018

Bari, ecco la nuova via Sparano: più sicura e agibile per tutti

Nel riquadro Ferraresi
30.08.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, il sottosegretario
gela i pm: «Venerdì tutti fuori da lì»
E Sisto (FI): denuncio il Ministero

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin

Caporalato, fermato 40enne: sfruttava 15 braccianti per raccolta pomodori
29.08.2018

Caporalato, fermato 40enne:
sfruttava 15 braccianti VD

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: cosìla giustizia è a tempo determinato
28.08.2018

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: così
la Giustizia è a tempo determinato

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga
30.08.2018

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

Il primo ministro britannico Theresa May in visita in Kenya

Il primo ministro britannico Theresa May in visita in Kenya

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a joint news conference with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (not seen) at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, 30 August 2018. May, who is in the country after visiting South Africa and Nigeria, is the first sitting British Prime Minister to visit Kenya in more than 30 years. While in Kenya, May will visit British soldiers training Kenyan and other African troops to fight Islamist militant group al-Shabab from Somalia. May's Africa tour aims to strengthen bilateral relations and business ties to boost trade with the continent n the wake of Brexit. ANSA/DAI KUROKAWA

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Robert Wilson a inaugurazione mostra Balthus Unfinished

Robert Wilson a inaugurazione mostra Balthus Unfinished

 
Sebastian Vettel in conferenza stampa a Monza

Sebastian Vettel in conferenza stampa a Monza

 
Lo stand Sony alla Fiera dell'Elettronica di Berlino

Lo stand Sony alla Fiera dell'Elettronica di Berlino

 
Tributo ad Aretha Franklin a Detroit

Tributo ad Aretha Franklin a Detroit

 
Emmanuel Macron durante una conferenza stampa a Helsinki

Emmanuel Macron durante una conferenza stampa a Helsinki

 
Berna, compagnia aerea Skywork è fallita, cessano i voli

Berna, compagnia aerea Skywork è fallita, cessano i voli

 
Donald Trump durante un incontro alla Casa Bianca

Donald Trump durante un incontro alla Casa Bianca

 
Caracas:blackout elettrico ferma metro,la folla in stazione

Caracas:blackout elettrico ferma metro,la folla in stazione

 

GDM.TV

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

 
Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:
arrestato trafficante marocchino

 
Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: cosìla giustizia è a tempo determinato

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: così
la Giustizia è a tempo determinato

1commento

 
Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

 
Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

 
Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

 
Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

 
Ferrovie Sud Est, tra ritardi e disservizi: le lamentele degli utenti

Caos Sud-Est, 2 ore da Bari a Casamassima. Tutti i ritardi e i disservizi

 

PHOTONEWS

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

 
Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

 
Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

 
Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

 
A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

 
Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

 
Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

 
Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato
e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

 

Digital Edition

30.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU