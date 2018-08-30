Il primo ministro britannico Theresa May in visita in Kenya

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a joint news conference with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (not seen) at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, 30 August 2018. May, who is in the country after visiting South Africa and Nigeria, is the first sitting British Prime Minister to visit Kenya in more than 30 years. While in Kenya, May will visit British soldiers training Kenyan and other African troops to fight Islamist militant group al-Shabab from Somalia. May's Africa tour aims to strengthen bilateral relations and business ties to boost trade with the continent n the wake of Brexit. ANSA/DAI KUROKAWA