Rifugiati vietnamiti separati dai figli in Thailandia

Detained ethnic minority refugees from Vietnam break into tears after their children are taken away to take care by Thai officials, after they were arrested at a district office in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 30 August 2018. About 181 ethnic minority refugees and asylum seekers including more than 50 children from Cambodia and Vietnam were arrested after Thai authorities raided a house in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, most of them are ethnic Montagnard population with UN refugee status. ANSA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT