Un mozo incornato alla corsa dei tori di Pamplona

'A 'mozo' dodges a young bull in he bullring in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Madrid, Spain, 30 August 2018, after the third bull run. Nine people were injured in the bull run. San Sebastian de los Reyes' bull run is also known as 'Pamplona Chica' (Tiny Pamplona) due to its importance in Spain after the traditional worldwide well-known 'Sanfermines' held from 06 to 14 July in Pamplona every year. ANSA/Luca Piergiovanni