Un panda ospite allo zoo di Taipei, Taiwan

Yuan Yuan, a female panda given to Taiwan by China, eats bamboo at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan, 30 August 2018. China gave a pair of giant pandas - Tuan Tuan (male) and Yuan Yuan (female) - to the Taipei Zoo in 2008. The two pandas' name, when put together, read Tuan Yuan, or 'unification' in Chinese. The pair gave birth to a female panda, Yuan Tzai, in 2013. On 30 August, the Taipei Zoo prepared brithday cakes for Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan, who are 14, as Yuan Yuan and Tuan Tuan's birthday are on 30 August and 01 September respectively. ANSA/DAVID CHANG