Soldati aiutano residenti nelle aree inondate, Myanmar

Myanmar soldiers use a boat to help residents cross a flooded area due to raising waters from the Swar Chaung dam, in Yedashe City, Bago Region, near Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 30 August 2018. Flood affected the villages from Swar township, Bago region (about 260km on the Yangon-Naypyitaw highway road) caused by overflowing water from Swa Chaung Dam and the destruction of the damâs spillway. The flooding submerged 85 villages in 17 village-tracts, affecting over 63,000 people and submerging the Yangon-Mandalay Highway. Government, Army and humanitarian organizations have been conducting rescue efforts in the flood area. ANSA/HEIN HTET