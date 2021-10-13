Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021 | 19:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Draghi calls unions to meet Thurs morning

Draghi calls unions to meet Thurs morning

 
ROME
COVID: 2,772 new cases, 37 more victims

COVID: 2,772 new cases, 37 more victims

 
ROME
Lamorgese says risk to public order if FN Rome head blocked

Lamorgese says risk to public order if FN Rome head blocked

 
ROME
Sweden says Italy under-21 player racially abused Elanga

Sweden says Italy under-21 player racially abused Elanga

 
ROME
Another 24 cited over Rome Green Pass riot

Another 24 cited over Rome Green Pass riot

 
ROME
Expo Dubai: Aim for digitization says Beltrame

Expo Dubai: Aim for digitization says Beltrame

 
ROME
Dockers threaten huge disruption over Green Pass

Dockers threaten huge disruption over Green Pass

 
ROME
Trieste among top European cities for a stroll

Trieste among top European cities for a stroll

 
ROME
Wild boar spotted rooting through rubbish in Nuoro

Wild boar spotted rooting through rubbish in Nuoro

 
ROME
Worker dies in fall near Alessandria

Worker dies in fall near Alessandria

 
ROME
Bull spotted roaming in Rome

Bull spotted roaming in Rome

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Draghi calls unions to meet Thurs morning

For talks on workplace safety after rash of deaths

Draghi calls unions to meet Thurs morning

ROME, OCT 13 - Premier Mario Draghi on Wednesday called the heads of Italy's three main trade union federations, Maurizio Landini of CGIL, Luigi Sbarra of CISL and Pierpaolo Bombardieri of UIL to talks starting at 09:30 at the premier's office Thursday on work safety after a rash of workplace deaths. There have been a further three workplace accident deaths in Italy in the last 24 hours. CGIL, CISL and UIL are holding a major demonstration on Rome on November 13 to demand action on health and safety to stop the shocking spate of fatal workplace accidents in Italy. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa