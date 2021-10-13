Draghi calls unions to meet Thurs morning

ROME, OCT 13 - Premier Mario Draghi on Wednesday called the heads of Italy's three main trade union federations, Maurizio Landini of CGIL, Luigi Sbarra of CISL and Pierpaolo Bombardieri of UIL to talks starting at 09:30 at the premier's office Thursday on work safety after a rash of workplace deaths. There have been a further three workplace accident deaths in Italy in the last 24 hours. CGIL, CISL and UIL are holding a major demonstration on Rome on November 13 to demand action on health and safety to stop the shocking spate of fatal workplace accidents in Italy. (ANSA).