COVID: 2,772 new cases, 37 more victims

ROME, OCT 13 - There have been 2,772 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 37 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 2,494 new cases and 49 more victims Tuesday. Some 278,945 more tests have been done, compared to 315,285 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up from 0.79% to 1%. Intensive care cases are down three, and hospital admissions down 113. The currently positive are 80,451, down 2,095 on Tuesday. The recovered and discharged are 4,495,215, up 4,827 on Tuesday. The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,707,087, and the death toll 131,421. (ANSA).