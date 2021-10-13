Lamorgese says risk to public order if FN Rome head blocked

ROME, OCT 13 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told question time Wednesday that there would have been a serious risk to public order if police had stopped neofascist Forza Nuova (FN) Rome chief Giuliano Castellino from leading a mob to ransack the HQ of leftwing trade union CGIL amid anti-Green Pass riots in Rome Saturday. The minister said "there was a clear risk of a violent reaction by his cohorts, with the degeneration of public order". Lamorgee has been criticised over the police's failure to stop the assault on the CGIL HQ, led by Castellino and FN national leader Roberto Fiore, which has spurred calls for FN to be dissolved under anti-Fascist legislation. Lamorgese told parliament that the question of dissolving FN was up to the judiciary and parliament, where the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has filed a motion to dissolve the far-right group. (ANSA).