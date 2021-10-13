Sweden says Italy under-21 player racially abused Elanga

Lamorgese says risk to public order if FN Rome head blocked
ROME
13 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 13 - The Swedish Football Federation on Wednesday said an Italy under-21 player racially abused Sweden's Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga during a 1-1 draw in a European championship qualifier in Monza Tuesday. It is unclear when the alleged incident happened but Elanga appeared distraught after the terms went back down the tunnel in the northern city. (ANSA).
