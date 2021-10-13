Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021 | 15:23

ROME

Another 24 cited over Rome Green Pass riot

Some 15 of them took part in raid on CGIL union headquarters

Another 24 cited over Rome Green Pass riot

ROME, OCT 13 - Carabinieri police have reported another 24 people to Rome prosecutors in relation to the riot that broke out in Rome on Saturday during a protest against the obligation to make the Green Pass COVID-19 health passport obligatory at Italian places of work, sources said Wednesday. Around 15 of the people allegedly took part in a raid in which the headquarters of the CGIL trade union were ransacked. They are accused of crimes including resisting a public official, aggravated violence during an unauthorized demonstration and criminal damage. Twelve people were arrested at the weekend, including senior members of the far-right Forza Nuova party who were the alleged ringleaders of the mayhem. (ANSA).

