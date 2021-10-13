Another 24 cited over Rome Green Pass riot

ROME, OCT 13 - Carabinieri police have reported another 24 people to Rome prosecutors in relation to the riot that broke out in Rome on Saturday during a protest against the obligation to make the Green Pass COVID-19 health passport obligatory at Italian places of work, sources said Wednesday. Around 15 of the people allegedly took part in a raid in which the headquarters of the CGIL trade union were ransacked. They are accused of crimes including resisting a public official, aggravated violence during an unauthorized demonstration and criminal damage. Twelve people were arrested at the weekend, including senior members of the far-right Forza Nuova party who were the alleged ringleaders of the mayhem. (ANSA).