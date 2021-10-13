Expo Dubai: Aim for digitization says Beltrame

ROME, OCT 13 - Confindustria vice president with the internationalization brief Barbara Beltrame said on the sidelines of the Africa conference organized by the Italian Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 that "we are aiming to support Italian businesses and export their know-how on digitization and sustainability. She said "Africa is the future, its GDP is growing 4% every year and the young people in that area are trying to set up businsses. Ecpo Dubai shows us that the world is becoming ever more international and our businesses can become a big partner in giving know-how and the right competence. The major Italian firms are already investing, but what we are trying to do is to provide a framework of relations and support, so that small and medium firms, too, can invest in a territory like the African one in which there are important opportunities". (ANSA).