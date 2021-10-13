Bull spotted roaming in Rome

ROME, OCT 13 - A bull was spotted roaming along one of Rome's main roads on Tuesday morning. The animal was sighted on the Via Laurentina, just outside the Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA) ring road, near some fields. Comments on social media linked the case to frequent recent sightings of wild boar and other animals in the streets of the Italian capital. "After the board roaming free all over the city, and the porcupine at the Cipro (metro station), now a bull on the Laurentina, what's next?" asked one sarcastic user. (ANSA).