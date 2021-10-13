Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021 | 13:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Dockers threaten huge disruption over Green Pass

Dockers threaten huge disruption over Green Pass

 
ROME
Trieste among top European cities for a stroll

Trieste among top European cities for a stroll

 
ROME
Wild boar spotted rooting through rubbish in Nuoro

Wild boar spotted rooting through rubbish in Nuoro

 
ROME
Worker dies in fall near Alessandria

Worker dies in fall near Alessandria

 
ROME
Bull spotted roaming in Rome

Bull spotted roaming in Rome

 
ROME
Hague court closes case of India marines

Hague court closes case of India marines

 
ROME
Vatican: John Paul I to be beatified

Vatican: John Paul I to be beatified

 
ROME
Anti-vaxxers block out health authority Facebook page

Anti-vaxxers block out health authority Facebook page

 
ROME
Warehouse worker crushed to death by pallet

Warehouse worker crushed to death by pallet

 
ROME
Lamorgese to report to House over Green Pass riot

Lamorgese to report to House over Green Pass riot

 
ROME
Elderly woman dies after being attacked by dogs

Elderly woman dies after being attacked by dogs

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Trieste among top European cities for a stroll

Friuli capital with Joycean echoes makes Guardian's top six

Trieste among top European cities for a stroll

ROME, OCT 13 - Trieste has been named by the Guardian among the top six European cities for a walking stroll, offering several locations dear to Irish writer James Joyce. The other five are Berlin, Marseille, Copenaghen, Seville and Lisbon. The Guardian said Joyce used to imagine the Dublin walks of his characters Leopold Bloom and Stephen Dedalus for his 'Ulysses' while strolling through the streets of the former Habsburg seaport and Friuli capital. It said Piazza Unità d'Italia, which gives on to the sea, "is a natural place to start a zigzag stroll", while you can walk from the centre of the city up to Villa Opicina with its breathtaking views over the Gulf of Trieste. "If you have energy for further walking," said the British daily, "proceed along the wooded dirt track of the Strada Napoleonica towards Prosecco". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa