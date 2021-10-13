Trieste among top European cities for a stroll

ROME, OCT 13 - Trieste has been named by the Guardian among the top six European cities for a walking stroll, offering several locations dear to Irish writer James Joyce. The other five are Berlin, Marseille, Copenaghen, Seville and Lisbon. The Guardian said Joyce used to imagine the Dublin walks of his characters Leopold Bloom and Stephen Dedalus for his 'Ulysses' while strolling through the streets of the former Habsburg seaport and Friuli capital. It said Piazza Unità d'Italia, which gives on to the sea, "is a natural place to start a zigzag stroll", while you can walk from the centre of the city up to Villa Opicina with its breathtaking views over the Gulf of Trieste. "If you have energy for further walking," said the British daily, "proceed along the wooded dirt track of the Strada Napoleonica towards Prosecco". (ANSA).