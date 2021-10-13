Worker dies in fall near Alessandria

ROME, OCT 13 - A 54-year-old Italian factory worker died in a fall near Alessandria on Tuesday night, sources said after finding his body on Wednesday morning. The man was found dead at the IBL factory, a firm at Coniolo Monferrato that produces wood panelling. The victim, originally from Vercelli, cut wood for the firm. Police said he may have had a heart attack and fallen three metres from the catwalk he was walking along, or may have just fallen and hit his head, causing a fatal injury. An autopsy has been ordered. Italy is enduring a spate of workplace deaths which have rouses union protests and spurred government action. (ANSA).