Wild boar spotted rooting through rubbish in Nuoro

ROME
13 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 13 - Wild boar have been spotted rooting through rubbish for food in a residential quarter of the Sardinian city of Nuoro, sources said Wednesday. Entire families of the animals have been sen roaming the streets near a pine wood, they said. Boar have recently been frequently seen roaming through traffic and rooting through rubbish in Rome. (ANSA).
