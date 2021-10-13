Vatican: John Paul I to be beatified

ROME, OCT 13 - John Paul I, the shortest-serving pope in living memory, is to be beatified, one step short of sainthood, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Francis authorized the Congregation for the causes of Saints to promulgate a decree regarding a miracle attributed to late pope, who served for 33 days from August to September 1978. John Paul I, whose birth name was Albino Luciani, died at the age of 66 on September 28 1978. He was succeeded by long-serving Polish pope John Paul II; who has already been named a saint. John Paul I was head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City from 26 August 1978 to his death 33 days later. He was the first pope born in the 20th century. His reign is among the shortest in papal history, resulting in the most recent year of three popes and the first to occur since 1605. John Paul I remains the most recent Italian-born pope, the last in a succession of such popes that started with Clement VII in 1523. (ANSA).