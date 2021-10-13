Anti-vaxxers block out health authority Facebook page

ROME, OCT 13 - The Facebook page of the South East Tuscany health authority was inactive for a spell on Wednesday after being clogged up by around 3,000 comments from anti-vaxxers. The comments blasted vaccines and called health workers involved in giving jabs "Nazis". Postal police in Arezzo have opened a probe after a health authority official filed a complaint. The initials 'VV' appear in the comments, which could be evidence of a link to a anti-vax group, investigators suspect. (ANSA).