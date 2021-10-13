Hague court closes case of India marines

ROME, OCT 13 - A court in The Hague on Wednesday officially closed the case of two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen off Kerala in 2012 whose jurisdiction had been disputed by Italy and India. Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone shot the fishermen while on an anti-piracy mission on board the merchantman Enrica Lexie after mistaking them for pirates of southern India. The closure of the case was decided after India obtained assurances that from Italy that a case is ongoing against the pair in Italy, under the provisions of a July 2020 ruling by the court of arbitration. The ruling gave jurisdiction in the case to the Italian judiciary, removing the two marines from the purview of the Indian magistrature. (ANSA).