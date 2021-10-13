Mercoledì 13 Ottobre 2021 | 13:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Dockers threaten huge disruption over Green Pass

Dockers threaten huge disruption over Green Pass

 
ROME
Trieste among top European cities for a stroll

Trieste among top European cities for a stroll

 
ROME
Wild boar spotted rooting through rubbish in Nuoro

Wild boar spotted rooting through rubbish in Nuoro

 
ROME
Worker dies in fall near Alessandria

Worker dies in fall near Alessandria

 
ROME
Bull spotted roaming in Rome

Bull spotted roaming in Rome

 
ROME
Hague court closes case of India marines

Hague court closes case of India marines

 
ROME
Vatican: John Paul I to be beatified

Vatican: John Paul I to be beatified

 
ROME
Anti-vaxxers block out health authority Facebook page

Anti-vaxxers block out health authority Facebook page

 
ROME
Warehouse worker crushed to death by pallet

Warehouse worker crushed to death by pallet

 
ROME
Lamorgese to report to House over Green Pass riot

Lamorgese to report to House over Green Pass riot

 
ROME
Elderly woman dies after being attacked by dogs

Elderly woman dies after being attacked by dogs

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Tolti al Sue e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

Tolti al Sud e dati al Nord 840 miliardi di euro in 17 anni

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Hague court closes case of India marines

Latorre and Girone on trial in Italy in fishermen's deaths

Hague court closes case of India marines

ROME, OCT 13 - A court in The Hague on Wednesday officially closed the case of two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen off Kerala in 2012 whose jurisdiction had been disputed by Italy and India. Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone shot the fishermen while on an anti-piracy mission on board the merchantman Enrica Lexie after mistaking them for pirates of southern India. The closure of the case was decided after India obtained assurances that from Italy that a case is ongoing against the pair in Italy, under the provisions of a July 2020 ruling by the court of arbitration. The ruling gave jurisdiction in the case to the Italian judiciary, removing the two marines from the purview of the Indian magistrature. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa